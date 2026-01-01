Construction of Yamanashi Prefecture Station for Linear Chuo Shinkansen to Begin March 11

YAMANASHI, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - JR Tokai has decided to begin construction on the Yamanashi Prefecture station for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen on March 11, marking the start of work on the only station along the Tokyo–Nagoya section where construction had yet to begin.

The Yamanashi Prefecture station is planned for Kofu City and is the only one of the six stations between Tokyo and Nagoya—where service is scheduled to launch—that had not yet started construction.

JR Tokai confirmed that it has now finalized its policy to commence work on the station on March 11.

According to JR Tokai, the station will be a four-story structure standing 32 meters tall, with ticket gates on the second floor and platforms on the fourth floor.

If construction proceeds as planned, the Yamanashi Prefecture station is scheduled for completion in December 2031, five years from now.

Source: FNN