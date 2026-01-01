Pink Mohawk Councilor Arrested on Extortion Charges

AICHI, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - An Inazawa city councilor in Aichi Prefecture known for his trademark pink mohawk has been arrested on suspicion of extortion and assault after allegedly beating a man and demanding money at a restaurant in November 2025.

Takao Yamada, 43, who also works as a local television and radio personality, is accused of attacking a man in his 40s at a restaurant in Ichinomiya, Aichi, in which Yamada had invested and held an owner-like position. According to investigators, Yamada punched the man in the face and other areas multiple times before ordering him to withdraw money, allegedly taking 30,000 yen in cash and attempting to pressure him for additional funds while shouting, "How much can you pay?"

The victim suffered injuries to his neck and other areas that required about a week to heal and later reported the incident to police, leading to the investigation and arrest.

Yamada, who has been active primarily in the Tokai region as an entertainer, ran as an independent candidate in the 2023 Inazawa city assembly election. Campaigning while maintaining his signature pink mohawk and pledging to expand welfare services, he secured 2,305 votes to win his first term. He continued his entertainment work, including radio appearances, while serving on municipal committees related to education and welfare.

During questioning, Yamada reportedly acknowledged the general outline of the allegations, saying that while there are differences in some details, "the broad outline is correct."

Police believe the two men did not know each other prior to the incident and that the dispute may have begun over cleaning at the restaurant. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the alleged assault and extortion.

Source: FNN