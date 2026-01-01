News On Japan
Society

Pink Mohawk Councilor Arrested on Extortion Charges

AICHI, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - An Inazawa city councilor in Aichi Prefecture known for his trademark pink mohawk has been arrested on suspicion of extortion and assault after allegedly beating a man and demanding money at a restaurant in November 2025.

Takao Yamada, 43, who also works as a local television and radio personality, is accused of attacking a man in his 40s at a restaurant in Ichinomiya, Aichi, in which Yamada had invested and held an owner-like position. According to investigators, Yamada punched the man in the face and other areas multiple times before ordering him to withdraw money, allegedly taking 30,000 yen in cash and attempting to pressure him for additional funds while shouting, "How much can you pay?"

The victim suffered injuries to his neck and other areas that required about a week to heal and later reported the incident to police, leading to the investigation and arrest.

Yamada, who has been active primarily in the Tokai region as an entertainer, ran as an independent candidate in the 2023 Inazawa city assembly election. Campaigning while maintaining his signature pink mohawk and pledging to expand welfare services, he secured 2,305 votes to win his first term. He continued his entertainment work, including radio appearances, while serving on municipal committees related to education and welfare.

During questioning, Yamada reportedly acknowledged the general outline of the allegations, saying that while there are differences in some details, "the broad outline is correct."

Police believe the two men did not know each other prior to the incident and that the dispute may have begun over cleaning at the restaurant. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the alleged assault and extortion.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Can Japan End Hay Fever by Killing Male Cedar Flowers?

The arrival of pollen season has once again begun to affect large parts of Japan, but new research aimed at preventing cedar pollen from dispersing is raising hopes that the future could bring relief for millions of sufferers, with scientists working on a method to wither only the male flowers of cedar trees and stop pollen at its source.

Construction of Yamanashi Prefecture Station for Linear Chuo Shinkansen to Begin March 11

JR Tokai has decided to begin construction on the Yamanashi Prefecture station for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen on March 11, marking the start of work on the only station along the Tokyo–Nagoya section where construction had yet to begin.

Murase Lands Historic Gold With Daring Final Run in Olympic Big Air

The women’s snowboard big air final was held at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, where Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Murase Kokomo, 21, of TOKIO Inkarami captured the gold medal, becoming the first Japanese woman to win gold in the event and the first in women’s snowboarding history to reach the podium at two consecutive Olympics.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant Restarted

Tokyo Electric Power announced that it has restarted the reactor at Unit 6 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which had been halted shortly after its initial restart due to equipment problems.

LDP Landslide Victory Explained by Exit Poll Data

The Liberal Democratic Party scored a sweeping victory in the latest election, and an analysis of exit poll data conducted by JNN sheds light on why the party was able to dominate so decisively, revealing that it secured roughly 40% support across all age groups and even absorbed votes from previously unaffiliated or opposition-leaning voters.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Pink Mohawk Councilor Arrested on Extortion Charges

An Inazawa city councilor in Aichi Prefecture known for his trademark pink mohawk has been arrested on suspicion of extortion and assault after allegedly beating a man and demanding money at a restaurant in November 2025.

Chinese Suspect Arrested Over Lamborghini Hit-and-Run

A 41-year-old Chinese man arrested on suspicion of crashing a Lamborghini into a police patrol car and fleeing the scene is believed to have been driving at a speed far exceeding the legal limit, investigators said.

Inside Japan’s Secretive Executions

The death penalty and life imprisonment, often described as shrouded in secrecy when it comes to the details of executions, continue to provoke debate in Japan, where roughly 1,700 inmates are serving life sentences and many live with the knowledge that they were once candidates for execution.

Lamborghini Slams Into Police Car, Five Injured as Driver Flees

A man suspected of a hit-and-run drove a high-end sports car into a police patrol car, leaving five people injured.

Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Strangling 17-Year-Old Girl

A man accused of strangling a 17-year-old girl to death and stealing her wallet at a hotel in Osaka’s Minami district was sentenced to 22 years in prison by the Osaka District Court on February 6th.

Hunter Faces Charges for Killing Bear Without Permit at Golf Course

A hunter in his 70s has been referred to prosecutors for allegedly killing a bear without permission at a golf course, with police sending papers on suspicion of violations of the Wildlife Protection and Management Law, including unpermitted capture, also implicating a golf course manager in his 40s and the company operating the facility.

Remains of Executed Aum Leader to Be Returned to Daughter

The Tokyo High Court on February 5th dismissed an appeal by the state in a lawsuit over the remains and hair of Matsumoto Chizuo, a former death row inmate and leader of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, and ordered the government to hand them over to his second daughter.

Youth Group Leader Arrested Over Assault During Danjiri Festival

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly leading a group attack that left another festival official seriously injured during a danjiri festival in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, in October last year.