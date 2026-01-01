News On Japan
Blossoms Draw Crowds to Famous Plum Grove in Wakayama

Wakayama, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - Plum blossoms are now at their best viewing season at the plum groves of Minabe Town in Wakayama Prefecture, widely known as Japan’s leading plum-producing region.

At the Minabe Plum Grove, famed under the saying "a million blossoms at a glance, fragrance for ten ri," the flowers have reached between seven-tenths and eight-tenths bloom, marking the start of the peak viewing period. Despite a sharp morning chill on February 10th, many visitors gathered at the grove to enjoy the blossoms’ beauty and fragrance.

One visitor said the scenery lifted their spirits, noting that being surrounded by plum orchards in every direction felt refreshing, adding that while it may be slightly early for full bloom, the current stage offers an especially pleasant atmosphere.

The plum blossoms at the Minabe Plum Grove are expected to be enjoyed through March 1st.

Source: KTV NEWS

POPULAR NEWS

Japan’s Oldest Man Kiyotaka Mizuno Dies at 111

Kiyotaka Mizuno, the oldest man in Japan and the oldest resident in Shizuoka Prefecture, died of natural causes at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, on February 8th at the age of 111, according to local authorities.

Can Japan End Hay Fever by Killing Male Cedar Flowers?

The arrival of pollen season has once again begun to affect large parts of Japan, but new research aimed at preventing cedar pollen from dispersing is raising hopes that the future could bring relief for millions of sufferers, with scientists working on a method to wither only the male flowers of cedar trees and stop pollen at its source.

Construction of Yamanashi Prefecture Station for Linear Chuo Shinkansen to Begin March 11

JR Tokai has decided to begin construction on the Yamanashi Prefecture station for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen on March 11, marking the start of work on the only station along the Tokyo–Nagoya section where construction had yet to begin.

Murase Lands Historic Gold With Daring Final Run in Olympic Big Air

The women’s snowboard big air final was held at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, where Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Murase Kokomo, 21, of TOKIO Inkarami captured the gold medal, becoming the first Japanese woman to win gold in the event and the first in women’s snowboarding history to reach the podium at two consecutive Olympics.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant Restarted

Tokyo Electric Power announced that it has restarted the reactor at Unit 6 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which had been halted shortly after its initial restart due to equipment problems.

MORE Travel NEWS

New Don Quijote Opens in Kyoto

A large discount retailer Don Quijote has opened its first inbound-focused specialty store in the Kansai region in Kyoto City, aiming to better serve the growing number of overseas visitors.

Ninjas Clear Weeds From Castle Wall

Workers dressed as ninjas are carrying out weed removal on a castle stone wall in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, a city known as the home of ninja.

JR East and JAL Join Forces for Regional Travel

JR East and Japan Airlines have signed a partnership agreement aimed at regional revitalization and revealed they will consider integrating tickets in the future.

Fire Festival Held at World Heritage Site in Wakayama

A traditional fire festival in which men dressed in white race down steep stone steps carrying blazing torches was held at the World Heritage-listed Kamikura Shrine in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, on February 6th.

Nara Targets Wealthy Travelers With Luxury Lodging on Former Todaiji Grounds

A new wave of high-end hotel development in Nara is accelerating as Kintetsu Miyako Hotels announced plans to open a luxury accommodation facility on former grounds of Todaiji Temple, aiming for an autumn 2028 launch.

Oigawa Railway Bets on Thomas and Percy

Oigawa Railway, where around half of its entire line has remained out of service for more than three years due to typhoon damage, is pressing ahead with a long and difficult recovery plan toward full reopening in the spring of 2029, as its president—known as a “local railway revival specialist”—makes a painful but strategic decision to prioritize commercially viable steam locomotives while keeping a small margin for dreams.

Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With More Than 200 Sculptures

Hokkaido’s signature winter event, the Sapporo Snow Festival, opened on February 4th across three venues in Sapporo, including Odori Park in the city’s central district, featuring more than 200 large-scale snow and ice sculptures that will be on display through February 11th as the festival marks its 76th edition.