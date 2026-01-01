Blossoms Draw Crowds to Famous Plum Grove in Wakayama

Wakayama, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - Plum blossoms are now at their best viewing season at the plum groves of Minabe Town in Wakayama Prefecture, widely known as Japan’s leading plum-producing region.

At the Minabe Plum Grove, famed under the saying "a million blossoms at a glance, fragrance for ten ri," the flowers have reached between seven-tenths and eight-tenths bloom, marking the start of the peak viewing period. Despite a sharp morning chill on February 10th, many visitors gathered at the grove to enjoy the blossoms’ beauty and fragrance.

One visitor said the scenery lifted their spirits, noting that being surrounded by plum orchards in every direction felt refreshing, adding that while it may be slightly early for full bloom, the current stage offers an especially pleasant atmosphere.

The plum blossoms at the Minabe Plum Grove are expected to be enjoyed through March 1st.

Source: KTV NEWS