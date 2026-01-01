Japan’s Oldest Man Kiyotaka Mizuno Dies at 111

SHIZUOKA, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - Kiyotaka Mizuno, the oldest man in Japan and the oldest resident in Shizuoka Prefecture, died of natural causes at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, on February 8th at the age of 111, according to local authorities.

Iwata City and Shizuoka Prefecture said Mizuno passed away shortly after 9:30 a.m. on February 8th. Born in 1914, he had been the oldest man in the country and the oldest person in the prefecture.

A photograph from when Mizuno was around 20 years old shows him serving as a member of the Imperial Guard assigned to protect the Imperial Palace. He later experienced the Pacific War, and after the war ended, he spent many years farming long green onions and ebi-imo taro until around the age of 80.

When asked about the secret to his longevity, Mizuno once said: "The most important thing is not to worry too much about things. I’ve never been the type to brood since I was young." He remained at home with his family until his final days, spending his last moments in familiar surroundings.

Source: SBSnews6