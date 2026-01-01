Sapporo Orders Removal of All Buildings at Former Safari Park

SAPPORO, Feb 12 (News On Japan) - Sapporo City is set to begin procedures as early as February 12th to issue a demolition order requiring the removal of all buildings at North Safari Sapporo, which closed in September 2025 over illegal construction issues, after more than 30 unauthorized structures were found to remain on the site in Minami Ward, Hokkaido.

The city had already recommended in 2025 that all buildings at the closed safari park be removed, but a site inspection in January 2026 confirmed that more than 30 structures, including a lion enclosure and administrative offices, were still standing.

Authorities concluded that stronger measures were necessary and decided to proceed with procedures to issue a formal demolition order mandating the removal of all buildings.

The city plans to notify the operating company on February 12th and, after providing an opportunity for explanation, will formally issue the demolition order.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB