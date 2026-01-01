Japan's Mobile Phone Numbers Nearing Exhaustion

TOKYO, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - Japan’s phone environment is set for sweeping changes in 2026, with mobile numbers nearing exhaustion and long-standing services such as feature phones, the Town Page directory and the 104 information line all coming to an end.

Telephone communication remains an essential part of daily life, evolving from landlines to mobile phones and from feature phones to smartphones, but major changes are now approaching as demand for numbers surges and older services fade.

Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications says mobile numbers beginning with 090, 080 and 070 are running out, with only about 5 million numbers remaining available. As more people carry multiple devices and demand for new services grows rapidly, several million new numbers are used each year, raising concerns that available numbers could be depleted within one to two years if usage continues at the current pace.

To address the shortage, a new mobile prefix, 060, will be introduced starting in July 2026. Officials say the move is necessary to ensure a stable supply of numbers, though previously issued numbers are often recycled after cancellations, meaning a 090 number does not necessarily indicate a long-time user.

At the same time, several familiar phone services are being phased out. NTT Docomo will end support for its 3G feature phones at the end of March, bringing the era of so-called “garakei” devices to a close along with the i-mode internet service that helped popularize mobile web access in Japan. Many users recall customizing ringtones, sharing early emojis and even extending antennas on older handsets.

The printed Town Page directory, once used to look up phone numbers for businesses and households, will also cease publication in March. The directory’s roots date back to the early days of telephony in Japan, when the first listings in 1890 contained fewer than 200 entries on a single sheet of paper. As telephone use expanded in the Showa era, directories grew thicker and eventually split into multiple volumes, reflecting the spread of telephones across the country.

Another service set to disappear is the 104 directory assistance line, which has provided phone number information for individuals and businesses since Japan’s telephone service began in 1890. Usage peaked at about 1.28 billion inquiries annually in 1989 but has since fallen by roughly 99% with the spread of the internet and smartphones. Many younger people today say they have never used the service or are unfamiliar with it.

At one directory assistance center in western Japan, about 150 operators still handle calls from across the country. One veteran operator with more than three decades of experience said the job allowed her to connect with people nationwide through voice alone, hearing background sounds from callers’ surroundings and feeling a sense of connection despite the distance. She hopes to make the final day of service on March 31 a memorable one.

As mobile numbers run low and legacy services disappear, Japan’s telecommunications landscape is undergoing a major transition. While new prefixes and technologies promise greater convenience, the changes also mark the end of familiar systems that supported everyday life for generations.

