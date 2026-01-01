Scammer Arrested for Posing as JAL Flight Attendant

OSAKA, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a Japan Airlines cabin attendant and defrauding a woman of more than 10 million yen by promising discounted overseas travel.

Emiko Togo, a part-time worker from Higashiosaka in Osaka Prefecture, was arrested on February 16th on suspicion of fraud.

Police allege that Togo swindled approximately 11.2 million yen in cash from a woman in her 60s over a period spanning from three years ago to the year before last.

According to investigators, Togo allegedly claimed to be a cabin attendant for Japan Airlines and told the victim she could arrange overseas trips at low cost.

The victim had reportedly been told by an acquaintance that Togo was a cabin attendant and could provide inexpensive travel, after which the two communicated directly by message. The woman then transferred money for airline tickets and other travel expenses to Togo’s account in seven separate payments.

However, no tickets were ever sent, and no refunds were issued.

Police say Togo has no employment history with an airline. Authorities have not disclosed whether she admits to the allegations and are continuing the investigation on the belief that there may be additional victims.

Source: KTV NEWS