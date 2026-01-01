News On Japan
Travel

Japan Ski Resorts Test Free Lift Tickets

FUKUSHIMA, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Ski resorts in Japan are experimenting with sharply contrasting pricing strategies—from free weekday lift tickets to premium passes costing 33,000 yen—in an effort to revive a declining ski population and stimulate local economies, as operators seek new ways to attract visitors amid rising costs.

A weekday lift ticket priced at zero yen may sound surprising, but operators say interest in winter sports has been rising again, partly due to the Olympic effect, and they are introducing a range of incentives to draw skiers back to the slopes.

Lift ticket prices have climbed significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the travel research firm Tabilis, the average price of a one-day lift ticket at major ski resorts rose from 4,611 yen in 2016 to 7,143 yen in 2026, with higher energy and operating costs cited as major factors.

Against this backdrop, Inawashiro Ski Resort in Fukushima Prefecture has introduced a bold strategy: free weekday lift tickets for members. The long-established resort, which overlooks Lake Inawashiro and reaches an elevation of 1,255 meters, can be accessed from Tokyo in about one hour and 30 minutes by Shinkansen to Koriyama, followed by a bus ride of roughly one hour and 20 minutes to the slopes.

While the standard lift ticket costs 6,600 yen, visitors who sign up as web members can obtain a QR code and exchange it at the resort for a free weekday pass. The resort has also introduced additional free services, including shuttle buses from the nearest station, automated waxing machines to improve glide, and motion recorder systems that film skiers on the course and provide a 30-second edited video for download within 10 to 15 minutes.

The free-ticket initiative began after the resort’s operating company changed in 2020. A representative for Inawashiro Ski Resort said the aim was to create a “trigger” to bring people back, noting that the decline of ski resorts affects the broader local economy.

The results have been significant. According to the Tohoku Ropeway Association, lift users increased from 1.537 million during the 2020–21 season, when the free-ticket program began, to 2.181 million last season, a 42 percent rise. Operators say the initiative has helped revitalize the surrounding town.

Revenue is recouped through other spending at the resort. A bowl of beef curry costs 1,400 yen, while a full-day rental of skis, boots, and wear for adults is 9,000 yen. A priority-lane passport, limited to 500 people per day, is available for 1,000 yen.

Meanwhile, other resorts are pursuing a premium approach. Japan’s number of ski resorts fell from 698 in 1998 to 417 in 2014, while the number of skiers declined from 18 million to 4.2 million, prompting operators to diversify their offerings.

At Appi Kogen Ski Resort in Iwate Prefecture, a limited “BLACK PASS” offers a luxury experience for 33,000 yen per day, plus a 500-yen deposit, with only 30 tickets available daily. Although the standard lift ticket costs 9,000 yen, the premium pass includes exclusive benefits such as first tracks before opening, a ride in a snow groomer to a special slope, access to a private lounge, unlimited lift rides, and priority lanes.

At the same time, the resort offers discounted tickets for local residents, allowing them to purchase passes normally priced at 9,500 yen for 5,500 yen, reflecting efforts to balance high-end experiences with community access.

As ski resorts across Japan experiment with both free and high-end offerings, operators hope these contrasting strategies will help reverse long-term declines in participation and sustain local economies built around winter tourism.

Source: YOMIURI

