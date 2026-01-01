Watch for Spring’s 4K Hazards Over the Three-Day Weekend

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Air will remain chilly across much of Japan on February 20, but temperatures are set to surge over the three-day weekend from February 21 to 23, bringing with them sharp temperature swings, strong winds, heavy pollen and yellow sand—dubbed the “Spring 4K”—that could affect travel and outdoor plans.

Many people are expected to enjoy a three-day holiday from February 21 (Saturday) through February 23 (Monday, national holiday). During the period, attention should be paid to the four springtime risks beginning with the letter “K” in Japanese: temperature gaps, strong winds, pollen and yellow sand.

Skies will be mostly clear on February 20 (Friday), although brief showers are possible from Shikoku to the Kanto region. Rain or snow is also likely in parts of northern Tohoku. Even where the sun appears, daytime air will still feel somewhat chilly.

Forecast highs on February 20 are expected to reach 2°C in Sapporo and 1°C in Kushiro, 7°C in Aomori and 8°C in Morioka, 9°C in Sendai and Nagano, 10°C in Niigata and Tokyo, 11°C in Kanazawa, Nagoya and Osaka, 13°C in Okayama, Hiroshima and Matsue, 15°C in Kochi, 16°C in Fukuoka, 17°C in Kagoshima and 21°C in Naha.

From February 21 (Saturday) onward, temperatures will climb rapidly. Highs on February 22 (Sunday) are forecast to reach 18°C in Niigata, 17°C in Tokyo and 20°C in Osaka, bringing full-fledged spring warmth. Fukuoka is expected to rise to 22°C, a level more typical of early summer. As mornings and evenings remain cool, people are advised to guard against the first “K”: sharp temperature differences between day and night.

The rise in daytime temperatures will be driven by warm southerly winds. These winds are expected to strengthen around February 22 in particular, underscoring the second “K”: strong winds. Earlier this week, the Hokuriku region recorded its first spring gale, known as haru ichiban. Similar announcements may be made in other parts of western to eastern Japan during the holiday period.

Higher temperatures and stronger southerly winds will also increase the third “K”: pollen dispersal. Especially in eastern Japan, centered on the Kanto-Koshin region, pollen levels could become extremely high from February 22 to 23. Those with hay fever are urged to take thorough precautions, such as wearing masks and protective glasses.

The fourth “K,” yellow sand, which can worsen allergy symptoms, may also drift from western to eastern Japan between February 22 and 23. Particular caution is advised for people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. In areas with heavy snow, rising temperatures could also heighten the risk of snowmelt-related hazards.

Source: TBS