News On Japan
Society

Phantom Village Submerged Over 40 Years Ago Reappears

KOCHI, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - Record-low rainfall has exposed parts of a “phantom village” that sank beneath a riverbed more than 40 years ago in Niyodogawa, Kochi Prefecture, while the water shortage has also left sections of the Shimanto River nearly dry, raising concerns about its impact on ayu fishing and daily life.

The unusual scene emerged after an unprecedented lack of rain—described as a once-in-30-years event—caused water levels to drop dramatically, transforming landscapes across the region. A team investigating the ongoing nationwide drought examined how the prolonged dry conditions are affecting communities and industry.

In Niyodogawa, reporters walked through overgrown paths to find remnants of a settlement that had been submerged when a dam was built decades ago. The drop in water levels brought into view rooftops, terraces and other traces of homes once lost beneath the river. Residents who remember the village recalled childhood games played in the valley and visits to a local inn, describing a community that disappeared when the dam flooded the area more than four decades ago.

The Odo Dam, one of Kochi’s key water sources, recorded a storage rate of 0% for the first time since operations began, far below the typical 80% for this time of year. Although recent rainfall has pushed the level back up to around 17%, officials warn that the situation remains critical. With water levels unusually low, parts of the former Funato settlement—normally hidden beneath the reservoir—have also resurfaced. Foundations of homes, a bathhouse and the remains of a bridge that once connected the village can now be seen.

Kataoka Kazuhiko, 74, whose family lived in the village before it was submerged, guided reporters through the exposed site. He pointed out where homes once stood and recalled passing through the area as a child, sometimes receiving a five-yen coin from a relative at a nearby inn. Only the framework of a terrace now remains where guests once gathered for tea and drinks.

The drought’s impact is also visible along the Shimanto River, the longest river in western Japan and a major tourist destination known for ayu and eel fishing. Sections of the riverbed have been left completely exposed, with water flowing through only a fraction of the river’s usual width. In some areas, the river—normally about 250 meters wide—has shrunk to a channel roughly 60 meters across, leaving large expanses of stones and sand visible.

According to the Nakamura River Office, water levels in the Shimanto have remained low since late last year, with current volumes less than half of normal. Local fishing cooperatives warn that if dry conditions persist into the coming months, the migration of ayu upstream could be severely affected.

In response to the ongoing water shortage, Kochi Prefecture has set up a drought countermeasures headquarters for the first time in 27 years and is urging residents to conserve water. Officials say that if low rainfall continues, the effects could spread further into both industry and daily life.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts that low rainfall is likely to continue for about another month across both eastern and western Japan’s Pacific side, raising the possibility that the impacts of the drought will deepen nationwide.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Phantom Village Submerged Over 40 Years Ago Reappears

Record-low rainfall has exposed parts of a “phantom village” that sank beneath a riverbed more than 40 years ago in Niyodogawa, Kochi Prefecture, while the water shortage has also left sections of the Shimanto River nearly dry, raising concerns about its impact on ayu fishing and daily life.

Confusion Over Zero Scores on English Proficiency Test

With more than 4.4 million applicants each year, the Eiken English proficiency test is one of Japan’s largest language examinations, but controversy has emerged after some test-takers received zero points on a summary question, prompting confusion and concern.

Three Stabbed Inside Fukuoka Library

Three adults were stabbed by a man armed with a knife inside a library in Fukuoka’s Sawara Ward on Thursday night, leaving one person seriously injured, and police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Japan To Ban Use of Mobile Batteries on Aircraft

Japan’s transport ministry has decided on a policy to prohibit the use of mobile batteries on aircraft as early as April following a string of incidents in which the devices caught fire during flights.

Second Takaichi Cabinet Formed as All Ministers Reappointed

The second Takaichi Cabinet was inaugurated on the evening of February 18th following the prime minister’s appointment ceremony and the attestation of ministers at the Imperial Palace, with all cabinet members reappointed.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Friendship Marriage in Reiwa Japan

As Japan enters an era of greater diversity in the Reiwa period, the shape of marriage is evolving, with some couples choosing “friendship marriages” without romance and others even selecting artificial intelligence as a life partner, reflecting a broader search for happiness and trust beyond traditional expectations.

Two Bodies Found in Ruins of Temple Destroyed by Fire

A temple in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire early Friday morning, with two bodies were discovered in the ruins.

Family Sues Hospital After Nurse’s Suicide Linked to Doctor's Scolding

The family of a female nurse who took her own life after being severely reprimanded by a doctor while working under the risk of COVID-19 infection has filed a lawsuit seeking damages from the Japanese Red Cross Society, following official recognition of the case as a work-related accident.

Dotonbori Stabbing Exposes Dark Shift in Osaka

A brutal stabbing in Osaka’s Minami district late last week left three young men wounded, one fatally, raising new questions about the changing environment around a well-known youth gathering spot beneath the Glico sign in Dotonbori.

Fire Breaks Out in Busy District Near Osaka Station

A fire broke out in a busy entertainment district near JR Osaka Station in Osaka’s Kita Ward at around 7:30 p.m. on February 18th, leaving a yakitori restaurant employee with minor burns.

Teen Stabbed to Death in Osaka’s Minami District

Three teenage boys were stabbed in Osaka’s Minami district, leaving one dead and two seriously injured, in an attack that police say may have involved repeated stabbings with strong intent to kill.

Scammer Arrested for Posing as JAL Flight Attendant

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a Japan Airlines cabin attendant and defrauding a woman of more than 10 million yen by promising discounted overseas travel.

Female Prosecutor Sues Over Alleged Mishandling After Sexual Assault

A female prosecutor who says she was sexually assaulted by a former head of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office has filed a lawsuit seeking damages from the state and others, alleging she suffered secondary harm due to the prosecution’s handling of the case.