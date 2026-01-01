Phantom Village Submerged Over 40 Years Ago Reappears

KOCHI, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - Record-low rainfall has exposed parts of a “phantom village” that sank beneath a riverbed more than 40 years ago in Niyodogawa, Kochi Prefecture, while the water shortage has also left sections of the Shimanto River nearly dry, raising concerns about its impact on ayu fishing and daily life.

The unusual scene emerged after an unprecedented lack of rain—described as a once-in-30-years event—caused water levels to drop dramatically, transforming landscapes across the region. A team investigating the ongoing nationwide drought examined how the prolonged dry conditions are affecting communities and industry.

In Niyodogawa, reporters walked through overgrown paths to find remnants of a settlement that had been submerged when a dam was built decades ago. The drop in water levels brought into view rooftops, terraces and other traces of homes once lost beneath the river. Residents who remember the village recalled childhood games played in the valley and visits to a local inn, describing a community that disappeared when the dam flooded the area more than four decades ago.

The Odo Dam, one of Kochi’s key water sources, recorded a storage rate of 0% for the first time since operations began, far below the typical 80% for this time of year. Although recent rainfall has pushed the level back up to around 17%, officials warn that the situation remains critical. With water levels unusually low, parts of the former Funato settlement—normally hidden beneath the reservoir—have also resurfaced. Foundations of homes, a bathhouse and the remains of a bridge that once connected the village can now be seen.

Kataoka Kazuhiko, 74, whose family lived in the village before it was submerged, guided reporters through the exposed site. He pointed out where homes once stood and recalled passing through the area as a child, sometimes receiving a five-yen coin from a relative at a nearby inn. Only the framework of a terrace now remains where guests once gathered for tea and drinks.

The drought’s impact is also visible along the Shimanto River, the longest river in western Japan and a major tourist destination known for ayu and eel fishing. Sections of the riverbed have been left completely exposed, with water flowing through only a fraction of the river’s usual width. In some areas, the river—normally about 250 meters wide—has shrunk to a channel roughly 60 meters across, leaving large expanses of stones and sand visible.

According to the Nakamura River Office, water levels in the Shimanto have remained low since late last year, with current volumes less than half of normal. Local fishing cooperatives warn that if dry conditions persist into the coming months, the migration of ayu upstream could be severely affected.

In response to the ongoing water shortage, Kochi Prefecture has set up a drought countermeasures headquarters for the first time in 27 years and is urging residents to conserve water. Officials say that if low rainfall continues, the effects could spread further into both industry and daily life.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts that low rainfall is likely to continue for about another month across both eastern and western Japan’s Pacific side, raising the possibility that the impacts of the drought will deepen nationwide.

Source: FNN