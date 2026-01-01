News On Japan
Society

Aichi Ranks Worst in Japan for Car Theft

NAGOYA, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - Aichi Prefecture recorded the highest number of car thefts nationwide in 2025, with more than 1,000 cases as thefts continue to rise in recent years, and Land Cruisers account for 40 percent of the vehicles targeted, prompting authorities to warn that multiple layers of security are essential to deter increasingly sophisticated methods.

Security footage shows a person approaching a parked car, moving toward the front left tire and beginning to work while illuminating the area by hand. Within moments, access to the vehicle’s system is gained and the headlights switch on. From start to finish, the car is driven away in just two minutes and 20 seconds.

The video was shown at a car theft prevention seminar held on January 23rd at the Nishi Police Station in Nagoya.

"A car can be started in about two minutes. The places where vehicles are most often stolen are detached homes—ordinary houses where cars are parked outside," a police officer said.

Auto theft cases in Aichi have been trending upward in recent years, surpassing 1,000 incidents last year to rank worst in the country.

Among the most frequently targeted vehicles is the Land Cruiser, which accounts for about 40 percent of theft cases, according to authorities.

A Nagoya man whose Land Cruiser was stolen in January said, "I never thought it would happen to me. It was hard to believe it had been stolen. For a week after it happened, I couldn’t sleep."

The vehicle had been a cherished possession he had admired since his twenties and had been delivered only about two years earlier.

To prevent theft, police stress the importance of layering security measures rather than relying on just one.

Although the man had installed several anti-theft devices, the thieves managed to bypass them.

"I felt reassured just having security installed, but I didn’t fully understand how it worked," he said.

"Instead of one measure, use two; instead of two, use three. Thieves don’t want to spend time on a vehicle, so adding layers of security is very effective," said Watanabe Shin, head of the community safety division at Aichi Prefectural Police’s Nishi Station.

A steering wheel lock is cited as a particularly effective physical measure. By attaching and securing it while the wheel is turned fully, it can make driving the vehicle difficult.

Authorities also recommend installing tracking devices such as GPS units so that a stolen vehicle’s location can be identified.

"I don’t want anyone else to experience the emptiness, frustration, and anger of seeing their beloved car disappear before their eyes," the victim said. "Don’t assume you’re safe just because you have security. If possible, use multiple physical locks and make your security as strong as you can."

Source: Nagoya TV News

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Twenty Rescued After Tokyo Skytree Elevator Stops

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward made an emergency stop on February 22nd, trapping 20 passengers for about six hours before they were safely rescued with no injuries reported, and the landmark tower remained closed on February 23rd while the operator announced it would also remain temporarily closed on February 24th for further safety inspections and investigation.

Japan’s Emperor Marks 66th Birthday

Emperor Naruhito turned 66 on February 23rd, marking the occasion with a press conference in which he reflected on the state of the nation and expressed his concern for people affected by natural disasters, as tens of thousands later gathered at the Imperial Palace for a public greeting held under unseasonably warm weather.

Six Hospitalized in Scramble for Sacred Sticks

Three men were left unconscious and in critical condition after a violent scramble for sacred wooden sticks during the Saidaiji Eyo naked festival in Okayama Prefecture on February 22nd, with a total of six participants transported to hospital.

Phantom Village Submerged Over 40 Years Ago Reappears

Record-low rainfall has exposed parts of a “phantom village” that sank beneath a riverbed more than 40 years ago in Niyodogawa, Kochi Prefecture, while the water shortage has also left sections of the Shimanto River nearly dry, raising concerns about its impact on ayu fishing and daily life.

Three Stabbed Inside Fukuoka Library

Three adults were stabbed by a man armed with a knife inside a library in Fukuoka’s Sawara Ward on Thursday night, leaving one person seriously injured, and police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Aichi Ranks Worst in Japan for Car Theft

Aichi Prefecture recorded the highest number of car thefts nationwide in 2025, with more than 1,000 cases as thefts continue to rise in recent years, and Land Cruisers account for 40 percent of the vehicles targeted, prompting authorities to warn that multiple layers of security are essential to deter increasingly sophisticated methods.

Kyoto’s Daigoji Temple Tests Strength With 150kg Rice Cakes

A traditional strength-offering ritual known as “Mochiage Chikara Hono,” in which participants lift massive rice cakes to pray for good health, was held at Daigoji, a UNESCO World Heritage temple in Kyoto.

21-Year-Old Female Navigator Arrested Over Fatal Cargo Ship Collision

A 21-year-old navigation officer was arrested after a cargo vessel collided with a recreational fishing boat off the coast of Toba, Mie Prefecture, leaving two men dead and multiple others injured.

Phantom Village Submerged Over 40 Years Ago Reappears

Record-low rainfall has exposed parts of a “phantom village” that sank beneath a riverbed more than 40 years ago in Niyodogawa, Kochi Prefecture, while the water shortage has also left sections of the Shimanto River nearly dry, raising concerns about its impact on ayu fishing and daily life.

Friendship Marriage in Reiwa Japan

As Japan enters an era of greater diversity in the Reiwa period, the shape of marriage is evolving, with some couples choosing “friendship marriages” without romance and others even selecting artificial intelligence as a life partner, reflecting a broader search for happiness and trust beyond traditional expectations.

Two Bodies Found in Ruins of Temple Destroyed by Fire

A temple in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire early Friday morning, with two bodies were discovered in the ruins.

Family Sues Hospital After Nurse’s Suicide Linked to Doctor's Scolding

The family of a female nurse who took her own life after being severely reprimanded by a doctor while working under the risk of COVID-19 infection has filed a lawsuit seeking damages from the Japanese Red Cross Society, following official recognition of the case as a work-related accident.

Three Stabbed Inside Fukuoka Library

Three adults were stabbed by a man armed with a knife inside a library in Fukuoka’s Sawara Ward on Thursday night, leaving one person seriously injured, and police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.