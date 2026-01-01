Aichi Ranks Worst in Japan for Car Theft

NAGOYA, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - Aichi Prefecture recorded the highest number of car thefts nationwide in 2025, with more than 1,000 cases as thefts continue to rise in recent years, and Land Cruisers account for 40 percent of the vehicles targeted, prompting authorities to warn that multiple layers of security are essential to deter increasingly sophisticated methods.

Security footage shows a person approaching a parked car, moving toward the front left tire and beginning to work while illuminating the area by hand. Within moments, access to the vehicle’s system is gained and the headlights switch on. From start to finish, the car is driven away in just two minutes and 20 seconds.

The video was shown at a car theft prevention seminar held on January 23rd at the Nishi Police Station in Nagoya.

"A car can be started in about two minutes. The places where vehicles are most often stolen are detached homes—ordinary houses where cars are parked outside," a police officer said.

Auto theft cases in Aichi have been trending upward in recent years, surpassing 1,000 incidents last year to rank worst in the country.

Among the most frequently targeted vehicles is the Land Cruiser, which accounts for about 40 percent of theft cases, according to authorities.

A Nagoya man whose Land Cruiser was stolen in January said, "I never thought it would happen to me. It was hard to believe it had been stolen. For a week after it happened, I couldn’t sleep."

The vehicle had been a cherished possession he had admired since his twenties and had been delivered only about two years earlier.

To prevent theft, police stress the importance of layering security measures rather than relying on just one.

Although the man had installed several anti-theft devices, the thieves managed to bypass them.

"I felt reassured just having security installed, but I didn’t fully understand how it worked," he said.

"Instead of one measure, use two; instead of two, use three. Thieves don’t want to spend time on a vehicle, so adding layers of security is very effective," said Watanabe Shin, head of the community safety division at Aichi Prefectural Police’s Nishi Station.

A steering wheel lock is cited as a particularly effective physical measure. By attaching and securing it while the wheel is turned fully, it can make driving the vehicle difficult.

Authorities also recommend installing tracking devices such as GPS units so that a stolen vehicle’s location can be identified.

"I don’t want anyone else to experience the emptiness, frustration, and anger of seeing their beloved car disappear before their eyes," the victim said. "Don’t assume you’re safe just because you have security. If possible, use multiple physical locks and make your security as strong as you can."

Source: Nagoya TV News