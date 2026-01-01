Nagoya Station’s Nana-chan “Injured” After Busy Farewell Campaign

News On Japan
NAGOYA, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - A malfunction struck Nana-chan, the iconic mannequin standing in front of Nagoya Station and serving as a promotional “staff member” for the Meitetsu Department Store set to close on February 28th, when the figure’s arm suddenly drooped on February 22nd after days of waving to visitors.

Nana-chan had been greeting shoppers and expressing “thanks” to customers ahead of the store’s closure, but shortly after 10 a.m. on February 22nd, the mannequin’s arm suddenly fell limp while waving.

A bystander captured the moment and provided the footage to local broadcaster Me~tele.

Fortunately, no parts fell from the mannequin and no pedestrians were injured in the incident.

The figure had waved more than 2,000 times between February 18th and February 21st as part of farewell promotions tied to the department store’s closing.

An immediate “surgery” was carried out to repair the arm, and Nana-chan has since returned to cheerfully waving at passersby.

