Skytree Elevator Halt Caused by Damaged Internal Wiring

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - An elevator at Tokyo Skytree that made an emergency stop with passengers on board was found to have halted due to damage to internal wiring, with operations set to resume from February 26th after safety checks.

The operator of Tokyo Skytree held a press conference on February 25th, revealing that the incident occurred three nights earlier on February 22nd, when an elevator stopped at a height of about 30 meters above ground, trapping a total of 20 people for roughly five and a half hours until they were rescued.

As a result, around 1,200 visitors who had been at the observation deck were temporarily unable to return to ground level.

Operations were suspended following the incident as inspections and an investigation were carried out, leading to the discovery of the cause.

Kudo Hiroyuki of Tobu Tower Skytree said: "The protective covering of the moving cable peeled off, damaging the internal wiring and causing a ground fault."

The cable before the damage had been covered in a black vinyl-like material, but the covering peeled away, exposing a yellow inner section that was damaged.

According to the operator, the cable connected to the elevator became entangled with a roller guide—part of a device beneath the elevator that reduces vibration—resulting in damage to the internal wiring.

The cable had only been replaced in December last year. Asked why the problem occurred, Kudo cited a twist in the moving cable and movement caused by wind-induced swaying of the Tokyo Skytree tower as contributing factors.

Measures such as installing protective covers to prevent further damage will be implemented by the operator and related parties.

Tokyo Skytree said it will resume operations from 10 a.m. on February 26th for three elevators that have been confirmed safe, excluding the unit involved in the incident.

Source: TBS