News On Japan
Society

Skytree Elevator Halt Caused by Damaged Internal Wiring

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - An elevator at Tokyo Skytree that made an emergency stop with passengers on board was found to have halted due to damage to internal wiring, with operations set to resume from February 26th after safety checks.

The operator of Tokyo Skytree held a press conference on February 25th, revealing that the incident occurred three nights earlier on February 22nd, when an elevator stopped at a height of about 30 meters above ground, trapping a total of 20 people for roughly five and a half hours until they were rescued.

As a result, around 1,200 visitors who had been at the observation deck were temporarily unable to return to ground level.

Operations were suspended following the incident as inspections and an investigation were carried out, leading to the discovery of the cause.

Kudo Hiroyuki of Tobu Tower Skytree said: "The protective covering of the moving cable peeled off, damaging the internal wiring and causing a ground fault."

The cable before the damage had been covered in a black vinyl-like material, but the covering peeled away, exposing a yellow inner section that was damaged.

According to the operator, the cable connected to the elevator became entangled with a roller guide—part of a device beneath the elevator that reduces vibration—resulting in damage to the internal wiring.

The cable had only been replaced in December last year. Asked why the problem occurred, Kudo cited a twist in the moving cable and movement caused by wind-induced swaying of the Tokyo Skytree tower as contributing factors.

Measures such as installing protective covers to prevent further damage will be implemented by the operator and related parties.

Tokyo Skytree said it will resume operations from 10 a.m. on February 26th for three elevators that have been confirmed safe, excluding the unit involved in the incident.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Antitrust Watchdog Raids Microsoft

The Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted an on-site inspection of Microsoft’s Japanese subsidiary on suspicion of violating the Antimonopoly Act by potentially restricting the use of rival services.

What Are the Most Desirable Places to Live in Greater Tokyo?

Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture has surged in the latest ranking of the most desirable places to live in the Greater Tokyo area, announced on February 25th, reflecting growing demand for well-connected commuter cities offering relatively affordable housing and convenient urban amenities.

Skytree Elevator Halt Caused by Damaged Internal Wiring

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree that made an emergency stop with passengers on board was found to have halted due to damage to internal wiring, with operations set to resume from February 26th after safety checks.

Big Mac Climbs To 500 Yen

McDonald’s, which opened in Japan in 1971 and has long counted the Big Mac among its signature products, saw the burger’s price rise from 280 yen in 2008 to 480 yen before increasing further to 500 yen on February 25th, nearly doubling over the past two decades.

Which Prefecture Leads Japan in Karaoke Scores?

A ranking of Japan’s most skilled singing prefectures has placed Aomori at No.1 for the second consecutive year, prompting fresh curiosity over why residents there tend to score highly in karaoke assessments, according to a survey conducted by N-Sta.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Hawk Destroys Drone But Leaves Stunning Footage

A drone capturing aerial footage of a waterfall in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture, suddenly plunged from the sky after being attacked by a hawk, destroying equipment worth around 100,000 yen but leaving the operator with what he described as 'the best footage.'

Elderly Living Alone Targeted in High-Price Condo Scam

A real estate executive with alleged ties to an organized crime group was arrested on suspicion of defrauding elderly victims by selling apartments at several times their market value and extracting large sums of cash, in a case that authorities say caused total losses exceeding 700 million yen.

Which Prefecture Leads Japan in Karaoke Scores?

A ranking of Japan’s most skilled singing prefectures has placed Aomori at No.1 for the second consecutive year, prompting fresh curiosity over why residents there tend to score highly in karaoke assessments, according to a survey conducted by N-Sta.

Aichi Ranks Worst in Japan for Car Theft

Aichi Prefecture recorded the highest number of car thefts nationwide in 2025, with more than 1,000 cases as thefts continue to rise in recent years, and Land Cruisers account for 40 percent of the vehicles targeted, prompting authorities to warn that multiple layers of security are essential to deter increasingly sophisticated methods.

Twenty Rescued After Tokyo Skytree Elevator Stops

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward made an emergency stop on February 22nd, trapping 20 passengers for about six hours before they were safely rescued with no injuries reported, and the landmark tower remained closed on February 23rd while the operator announced it would also remain temporarily closed on February 24th for further safety inspections and investigation.

Kyoto’s Daigoji Temple Tests Strength With 150kg Rice Cakes

A traditional strength-offering ritual known as “Mochiage Chikara Hono,” in which participants lift massive rice cakes to pray for good health, was held at Daigoji, a UNESCO World Heritage temple in Kyoto.

21-Year-Old Female Navigator Arrested Over Fatal Cargo Ship Collision

A 21-year-old navigation officer was arrested after a cargo vessel collided with a recreational fishing boat off the coast of Toba, Mie Prefecture, leaving two men dead and multiple others injured.

Japan’s Emperor Marks 66th Birthday

Emperor Naruhito turned 66 on February 23rd, marking the occasion with a press conference in which he reflected on the state of the nation and expressed his concern for people affected by natural disasters, as tens of thousands later gathered at the Imperial Palace for a public greeting held under unseasonably warm weather.