The Rise of Immersive Restaurants in Japan

TOKYO, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Visiting a restaurant is no longer just about eating, as immersive dining experiences that transport customers into entirely different worlds the moment they step inside are rapidly gaining popularity.

One such experience can be found at “Korakuen,” located in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, where stepping through the entrance reveals a vibrant, otherworldly space filled with colorful lanterns, beckoning cat figurines, and bear ornaments, all designed around the concept of a “phantom utopia.”

“This is so cute! It’s incredibly colorful—it feels like stepping into a strange new world,” a reporter remarked upon entering.

The shop specializes in sweets such as cakes, including a signature dessert shaped like Mount Fuji, with its visually striking design drawing attention from both domestic and international visitors.

A tourist from the United States said, “It feels like a fairy tale. I love the colors—they’re amazing.”

Such immersive-style restaurants are increasingly common across Japan.

Mos Food Services, which operates Mos Burger, has partnered with Sega XD to launch a limited-time “mystery-solving restaurant,” where diners can enjoy their meals while solving puzzles as part of the experience.

Another popular destination recreates a completely different setting. Upon entering, customers are greeted by suspicious-looking signs and walls covered in text, leading further inside to a neon-lit streetscape that evokes a bygone era.

Ken Lo, art director of Jzai Sakaba, explained, “This is not just a place to enjoy good food—it’s a restaurant where you can fully experience the atmosphere of Hong Kong.”

The interior faithfully recreates the streets of Hong Kong from the 1970s and 1980s, with the design handled by a film set production team from Hong Kong, and since opening in September last year, the restaurant has drawn crowds eager to relive the city’s past.

“I was overwhelmed—it really feels like Hong Kong,” said a customer in their 50s, while another added, “The neon lights really capture the image of Hong Kong.”

The appeal extends beyond the atmosphere. The restaurant serves authentic Chinese cuisine prepared by a former hotel head chef, including Hong Kong’s iconic char siu rice and classic Cantonese dishes, with many customers praising the genuine flavors.

A visitor in their 30s said, “Even compared to photos I took in Hong Kong 10 years ago, the slightly worn-down feel has been recreated so well that it feels like I’m actually there.”

For some, the experience even brings back memories from a decade ago.

Another customer noted, “It only cost me about 360 yen to get here from home,” prompting staff to ask how much a trip to Hong Kong would cost, to which the customer replied, “You’d have to add three zeros.”

As immersive dining offers an easy and affordable way to enjoy the feeling of travel, such venues are expected to attract even more attention amid rising prices.

Source: TBS