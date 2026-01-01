Kyoto Temples Go Cashless to Welcome More Foreign Tourists

KYOTO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - Kyoto — The Kyoto Buddhist Association announced on April 2nd that it will introduce cashless payment options for temple admission fees and offerings, aiming to improve convenience for visitors, particularly from overseas.

The association revealed that it will roll out a cashless payment system for religious institutions called "Omamairi Pay," enabling visitors to use credit cards and electronic money to pay for admission as well as items such as amulets.

Kyoto Buddhist Association has been considering the digitization of religious activities for around eight years, and the move comes amid a steady increase in foreign tourists, some of whom have been forced to forgo temple visits due to not carrying cash.

Nagazawa Shizuyoshi, head of the association’s business division, said, "While issues such as overtourism remain, we hope to strike a balance and encourage even more visitors from overseas to come."

The system is expected to be introduced gradually at most temples across the city, including Kinkakuji and Toji, with plans to expand participation to religious institutions nationwide.

Source: YOMIURI