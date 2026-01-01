Iranian Man Found Dead on Hospital Grounds in Aichi, Assault Suspected

AICHI, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - A 41-year-old Iranian man who was found collapsed on the grounds of a hospital in Toyokawa, Aichi Prefecture, has been confirmed dead, with police suspecting he was assaulted before his body was abandoned.

The man was discovered lying in a rotary area within the premises of Toyokawa Municipal Hospital in the early hours of April 3rd, and was later confirmed dead. He had suffered a large head wound and multiple injuries across his body, prompting police to establish a special investigation unit on suspicion that he had been attacked by one or more individuals and subsequently left at the scene.

Investigators later identified the victim as Alireza Sharmoladi, a 41-year-old Iranian national with no fixed address or known occupation.

According to investigative sources, a separate report was received regarding an incident at the Shinshiro parking area along the Tomei Expressway, located approximately 13 kilometers from where the body was found, in which a man was seen arguing with three individuals believed to be foreign nationals and was allegedly struck with what appeared to be a metal pipe. Police are currently examining whether the two incidents are connected.

Source: TBS