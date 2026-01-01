Man Arrested After Igniting Fire on Shibuya Scramble Crossing

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of obstruction after allegedly spreading a liquid and setting it on fire at the Shibuya Scramble Crossing in Tokyo on April 3rd.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on April 3rd, when the man poured a liquid from a plastic bottle onto the street at the busy intersection in Shibuya Ward before igniting it and leaving the scene.

The fire was extinguished approximately 15 minutes later by responding police officers and others, with no injuries reported.

A witness said, "It looked like gasoline had been set on fire, and it flared up suddenly. It was like a blaze."

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man turned himself in at the Shibuya Police Station roughly 30 minutes after the incident and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of obstruction of traffic.

Investigators believe the man placed a board on the street and poured the liquid nearby before setting it alight with a lighter.

Police suspect the act may have been intended to draw attention to a message written on the board, and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Source: TBS