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Shibuya Cracks Down on Littering

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - A new ordinance imposing fines on littering and mandating trash bin installations at businesses took effect in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on April 1st, as authorities seek to tackle a surge in street garbage following a rebound in tourism.

Under the ordinance, individuals caught littering face a fine of 2,000 yen, while convenience stores and restaurants that fail to install and properly manage trash bins can be fined up to 50,000 yen, with enforcement for businesses set to begin on June 1st.

Walking through Shibuya’s busy streets reveals the scale of the problem, with discarded plastic bottles, cans, and food packaging scattered across sidewalks and public spaces, including areas near station exits and vending machines where waste unrelated to nearby businesses is often left behind.

The issue has intensified since 2024, as large numbers of domestic and international visitors returned following the end of COVID-19 restrictions, leading to a noticeable increase in littering across the district.

To address the situation, ward officials have introduced patrol staff who will monitor for violations and issue fines starting in June, aiming to deter careless disposal of waste.

The ordinance also places new responsibilities on businesses, requiring convenience stores and takeout restaurants to install accessible trash bins for customers, though some operators say the rules remain unclear.

A Hong Kong-style takeout restaurant in Shibuya said it had long maintained a small bin near its register, but questioned whether its placement complies with the new standards, which prohibit bins in areas not freely accessible to customers.

Attempts to install bins outside storefronts have also proven challenging, as regulations prohibit placing them on public roads, forcing some businesses to consider less practical alternatives that are harder for staff to monitor.

Meanwhile, a kebab shop that provides both outdoor seating and a trash bin reported that up to 70% to 80% of the waste collected comes from non-customers, including plastic bottles and items not sold by the store, increasing disposal costs classified as business waste.

During filming, a passerby who had not used the shop was seen discarding a plastic bottle in its bin, highlighting the difficulty businesses face in managing public waste under the new system.

Reactions among residents have been mixed, with some saying the 2,000-yen fine is high enough to discourage littering, while others argue that responsibility for waste management should not fall solely on private businesses.

In addition to the ordinance, Shibuya Ward has begun introducing solar-powered smart trash bins that automatically compress waste to one-fifth of its volume, helping prevent overflow and improve collection efficiency.

Cleaning crews working daily in areas such as Center Street say it remains unclear whether the measures will have an immediate impact, but expect gradual improvement as awareness of the rules spreads.

Officials and commentators note that while stricter enforcement may change behavior, broader solutions—including increased public trash infrastructure—may be necessary to address the root causes of littering in one of Tokyo’s busiest districts.

Source: KTV NEWS

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