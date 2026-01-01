Japan’s Iconic Castles Come Alive With Peak Cherry Blossoms

KANAGAWA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Cherry blossom season is in full swing across Japan, with live reports highlighting some of the country’s most scenic locations where historic castles and blooming sakura can be enjoyed together.

From Odawara Castle in Kanagawa Prefecture, where the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms have just reached full bloom, visitors are being treated to a spectacular display under mild temperatures of around 17 degrees Celsius. Despite heavy rain the previous day, the blossoms remain vibrant, drawing large crowds eager to capture the picturesque contrast between the delicate pink flowers and the imposing castle tower.

Odawara Castle, once a stronghold of the Hojo clan during the Sengoku period, famously withstood attacks from forces led by Uesugi Kenshin and Takeda Shingen. Today, its reconstructed keep, restored in 1960 following public demand, serves as both a historical landmark and a popular viewing platform. From the top, visitors can look out over a sea of cherry blossoms, experiencing the season from an elevated vantage point.

The combination of castles and cherry blossoms, now considered quintessentially Japanese, largely developed after the Meiji era, when many former castle grounds were converted into public parks and planted with sakura trees. This transformation created the iconic landscapes enjoyed today.

At night, Odawara Castle offers a different atmosphere, with illuminated cherry blossoms casting a soft glow against the white walls of the castle, creating a dreamlike scene. The nighttime light-up event is scheduled to continue through April 12th, allowing visitors to enjoy varying expressions of spring throughout the day.

Further west in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, Hikone Castle—one of just twelve castles in Japan with an original keep still intact and designated as a national treasure—is also nearing peak bloom. Around 1,100 cherry trees line the grounds, providing a scenic climb to the main keep, where visitors are rewarded with sweeping views.

From the castle’s elevated position, visitors can take in a rare combination of cherry blossoms, stone walls, and the expansive Lake Biwa in the background. Another highlight is the reflection of the blossoms in the castle moat, creating a mirror-like “upside-down castle” effect that enhances the already picturesque setting.

Due to the cooling influence of Lake Biwa’s waters, which are fed by snowmelt, temperatures in the area tend to be lower than in nearby Kyoto and Osaka, resulting in a slightly later blooming season. This allows visitors to enjoy the cherry blossoms for a longer period.

Elsewhere, Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture—both a national treasure and a UNESCO World Heritage site—offers a striking contrast between its brilliant white exterior and the soft pink hues of cherry blossoms, which are currently around 70% in bloom. Meanwhile, Matsumoto Castle in Nagano Prefecture, known for its distinctive black exterior, presents a different aesthetic, with weeping cherry trees already in full bloom and Somei Yoshino blossoms just beginning to open.

Tsuyama Castle in Okayama Prefecture, one of Japan’s three great flatland mountain castles, is also drawing attention for its expansive cherry blossom displays, creating a powerful visual impact across its vast grounds.

As weather conditions remain favorable across much of the country, many locations are expected to maintain their blossoms into the coming week, offering ample opportunities for visitors to enjoy Japan’s iconic fusion of history and seasonal beauty.

Source: KTV NEWS