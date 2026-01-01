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Man Pulls Knife on Bus Driver for Driving Slow

TOKYO, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - A man in his 60s was arrested in the act after allegedly threatening a route bus driver with a knife while the vehicle was in motion in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward on April 7th.

The incident occurred in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, inside a route bus during the morning rush hour.

According to an emergency call made by the bus depot, a report was received stating that "a passenger has pulled out a knife."

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said the bus had stopped at a bus stop and a passenger was in the process of paying the fare when a man suddenly approached the driver’s seat.

The man reportedly became enraged, shouting "You're too slow!" and struck the protective barrier near the driver with a knife.

He then put the knife away and returned to a seat at the back of the bus.

After the bus arrived at its final stop near Nakano Station, the driver went to a nearby police box to seek help, while the man also headed toward the same location.

Police officers questioned the man on the spot and arrested him in the act.

According to the bus company, around 20 passengers were on board at the time, but no injuries were reported among passengers or the driver.

Source: FNN

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