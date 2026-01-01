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Mass Protest Outside National Diet Demands End to War

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - A citizens’ group advocating the preservation of Japan’s pacifist constitution held a large-scale rally in front of the National Diet on April 8th, drawing approximately 30,000 participants according to organizers, while similar events and street demonstrations were held across the country.

Participants called for “an end to war rather than a ceasefire” regarding tensions between the United States and Iran, waving penlights as they offered prayers for peace.

The area surrounding the Diet building was illuminated with multicolored lights, as posters reading “Protect Article 9” and Iranian flags were displayed throughout the crowd.

Source: Kyodo

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