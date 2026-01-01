Hokkaido's Famous Cherry Blossoms Begin to Bloom

HOKKAIDO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - The cherry blossom front has finally reached Hokkaido, with Matsumae Town in southern Hokkaido declaring the start of the blooming season on April 13th.

At around 3 p.m. on April 13th, officials in Matsumae Town announced that cherry blossoms had begun to bloom, marking the seasonal milestone.

A local tourism guide stated: "We hereby ঘোষণা the blooming of Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms."

The announcement was made at Matsumae Park, a well-known cherry blossom viewing spot, where town officials confirmed that at least five flowers had opened on the standard Somei Yoshino observation tree, based on their independent monitoring.

Reporter Mao Asahara said: "The sun came out in the afternoon, bringing warm and pleasant weather, and the standard cherry tree is now showing charming pink blossoms."

Visitors expressed their excitement, with one saying: "There are so many different varieties blooming here, it’s very impressive and beautiful."

Earlier in the day on April 13th, cloudy skies and lower temperatures had delayed the announcement.

Shinya Matsuura from the town’s industrial promotion division commented: "The blooming came earlier than expected, and we are looking forward to the cherry blossom festival at Matsumae Park."

Matsumae Town has conducted its own cherry blossom observations since 1982, and this year’s declaration on April 13th marks the second earliest on record, following 2023.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送