Spring Festival Begins in Hida Takayama

NAGOYA, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - The Spring Takayama Festival, which signals the arrival of spring in Hida Takayama, opened on April 14th, drawing large crowds to the historic town.

The Spring Takayama Festival, a traditional event with more than 400 years of history and held as the annual festival of Hie Shrine in Gifu Prefecture, began on April 14th, with elaborately decorated festival floats paraded through the old town streets under fully blooming cherry blossoms.

At 10 a.m., one of the festival’s main attractions, the karakuri dedication, got underway, as mechanical dolls performed lifelike movements atop three floats, drawing loud cheers and applause from spectators.

Approximately 180,000 visitors are expected over the two-day event, with highlights including a grand procession known as the Gojunkō, in which participants parade through the town in the afternoon.

Source: 東海テレビ ニュースONE