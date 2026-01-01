Remote Japanese Island Ready to Deploy Missile Unit

NAHA, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - Yonaguni Town Mayor Tsuneo Uechi met Defense Minister Koizumi on April 13th and conveyed his intention to accept the deployment of a missile unit at the Yonaguni garrison, marking a shift in his previously neutral stance on the issue.

The Ministry of Defense had held a residents’ briefing in March regarding the missile unit, outlining plans to deploy it by fiscal 2030 at the Yonaguni base, Japan’s westernmost Self-Defense Forces installation.

Uechi, who had until now refrained from expressing a clear position, stated during the meeting that he does not oppose the deployment. “While there are some opposing views within Yonaguni Town, many residents do not object to the deployment of the medium-range surface-to-air missile unit,” Uechi said.

At the same time, Uechi acknowledged that some residents remain concerned about the presence of the missile unit and emphasized that he will continue to request the Defense Ministry to provide information to the local community.

During the meeting, Uechi also asked whether there were plans to deploy additional missile units in the future, to which Koizumi responded that no such plans exist at this stage.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV