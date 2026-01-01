Polar Bear Cub Debuts in Akita

AKITA, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - A male polar bear cub has gone on public display at Oga Aquarium GAO in Oga, where visitors are being charmed by its determined efforts to get used to the water.

The aquarium has been bustling with visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the cub’s adorable appearance, with people lining up from before the 9 a.m. opening on April 14th, arriving from both inside and outside the prefecture.

Visitors expressed excitement at the rare opportunity, noting that the cub will grow quickly and that this fleeting stage can only be seen now.

The cub, with its pure white fur, appeared in the enclosure about five minutes before opening time. Now just over four months old, it weighed approximately 19 kilograms as of last week.

Spectators were seen taking photos and remarking that the moment was worth preserving forever.

A naming vote is currently being held at the site until April 19th, allowing visitors to choose from six candidate names. The aquarium is encouraging people to see the cub in person and select the name they feel suits it best.

Source: ABS Akita Broadcasting