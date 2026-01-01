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Prime Minister Takaiichi Holds First Meeting With Polish Prime Minister Tusk

TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Takaiichi met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on April 15th, marking their first summit talks, where the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" amid growing global security tensions.

Speaking during the meeting, Takaiichi emphasized the importance of cooperation with like-minded nations, stating that in an increasingly severe international security environment, coordination among allies has become more critical than ever for ensuring peace and prosperity both regionally and globally.

The leaders confirmed their intention to strengthen cooperation not only in security but also in economic fields, underscoring a shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

Regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Takaiichi noted that Poland, as a neighboring country, serves as a key hub for Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, and both sides agreed to enhance coordination toward achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

Source: TBS

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