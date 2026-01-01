Japan Limits Carry-On Mobile Batteries to Two

TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - Passengers will be limited to carrying no more than two mobile batteries on board aircraft, with in-flight charging effectively prohibited under new regulations taking effect on April 24th, following a series of smoke and fire incidents.

The new rules were announced after a cabinet meeting on April 14th, where Transport Minister Tetsuo Kaneko outlined stricter measures in response to repeated cases involving mobile batteries emitting smoke or catching fire.

Under the revised policy, each passenger will be allowed to bring only up to two mobile batteries into the cabin, while charging them during flights will be effectively banned. The existing rule prohibiting mobile batteries in checked baggage will remain unchanged.

Authorities are urging passengers to charge their electronic devices using power outlets available on aircraft or at airport facilities instead.

Source: テレ東BIZ