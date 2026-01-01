Japan to Halve Passport Fees

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - Japan has enacted a revised Passport Act that will sharply reduce passport application fees from July 1, as the government seeks to encourage more citizens to obtain passports.

The bill was approved unanimously at a plenary session of the House of Councillors on Friday, completing its passage through the Diet.

Under the new system, an adult applying online for a 10-year passport will pay 8,900 yen, down from the current 15,900 yen.

The Foreign Ministry said Japan's passport ownership rate stood at around 19% last year, significantly lower than in countries such as the United States and South Korea.

The government hopes lower fees will remove one barrier to overseas travel and boost passport ownership among Japanese citizens.

The move also comes as Japan is expected to raise its so-called departure tax from July for travelers leaving the country. By cutting passport fees at the same time, officials aim to avoid discouraging travel demand.

To handle inquiries related to the changes, the Foreign Ministry will open a telephone consultation desk within the ministry on June 1, staffed by five operators.

Source: TBS