Former Nara Prison Turns Luxury Resort

NARA, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - The Nara Prison Museum, created from the former Nara Prison, a nationally designated Important Cultural Property built in the Meiji era, will open to the public on April 27.

A luxury hotel, Hoshinoya Nara Prison, is also scheduled to open within the same complex on June 25.

The red-brick Western-style structure, one of Japan's oldest surviving prisons, was completed in 1908 and was used as the Nara Juvenile Prison until 2017.

Visitors to the museum can enter former solitary cells where inmates once lived. Each room measures about three tatami mats, offering a glimpse into the harsh living conditions of the time. At the same time, the grounds also feature a carefully designed Japanese garden, reflecting efforts to consider the rehabilitation of prisoners.

The museum aims to encourage visitors to reflect on their own lives by learning about prison life and the history of incarceration.

Exhibits also explain why the prison was built with such striking architecture. During the Meiji period, Japan was eager to join the ranks of modern nations. However, Western countries criticized Japan's prisons as having poor conditions and insufficient regard for human rights.

In response, the Meiji government built five modern prisons in Kanazawa, Chiba, Nagasaki, Kagoshima and Nara. Of those, Nara is the only one where all original buildings remain, making it a highly valuable cultural asset.

Hoshino Resorts has taken on the redevelopment project, combining preservation with tourism. The company said using tourism revenue to maintain an Important Cultural Property represents a meaningful national policy and a new challenge in heritage conservation.

The museum also includes a cafe and shop offering original items such as curry bread inspired by the red-brick architecture.

Attention is also focused on the luxury hotel opening in June. The former prison is known for its design, with five cell blocks extending radially from a central guard station.

One wing has been converted into the museum, while the remaining four will become Hoshinoya Nara Prison.

The hotel will feature 48 guest rooms, all suites. Each room will combine nine to 11 former solitary cells into a single accommodation space, creating an unusual layout that preserves traces of the original structure.

The transformation of the former prison reflects a broader trend in Japan toward experiential tourism, where travelers seek unique stays rather than traditional sightseeing.

It also comes as the number of inmates in Japan has declined significantly. Compared with about 20 years ago, the prison population has roughly halved, leaving many correctional facilities underused.

Observers say they hope more unused prisons can be repurposed in positive ways, as seen in Nara.

Source: KTV NEWS