Hand Seen From Air Conditioner Vent, Pediatrician Arrested

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - A 41-year-old pediatrician was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after allegedly entering the ceiling space above an on-call room at a hospital in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.

The suspect, Keishi Yamane, works as a pediatrician at Shonan Fujisawa Tokushukai Hospital, where the incident took place.

According to investigators, the case occurred on April 7. Yamane allegedly climbed into the ceiling area above a duty room used by staff.

A female doctor who was in the room at the time reportedly heard unusual noises and looked up. She then saw Yamane's hand protruding from the air conditioner vent, leading to the discovery of the incident.

During questioning, Yamane admitted to the allegation, telling investigators, 'There is no mistake.'

The hospital said it would refrain from commenting on specific details, adding that it would fully cooperate with the police investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate Yamane's motive for entering the ceiling space and other circumstances surrounding the case.

Source: FNN