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New Sightseeing Train 'GRAN Tenku' Links Namba and Koyasan

OSAKA, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - A new sightseeing train operated by Nankai Electric Railway began service on April 24, connecting Osaka's Namba Station with Koyasan, a World Heritage site, raising expectations for regional tourism growth.

The new train, named 'GRAN Tenku,' links Namba Station with Gokurakubashi Station, the gateway to Koyasan, in about 90 minutes.

One passenger attending the launch ceremony said he planned to ride the train three times that day, including a round trip, adding that he was eager to see the interior after hearing about its elaborate design.

The four-car train places a strong emphasis on luxury and comfort.

Car No. 1 features reclining seats designed with an upscale feel, while Car No. 2 offers window-facing seats that allow passengers to enjoy scenic valley views. Walls and tables are decorated with Kishu timber and traditional crafts associated with areas along the line.

The most luxurious section is Car No. 4, where sofa-style 'Gran Seats' have been installed. Passengers there can also enjoy meals prepared with seasonal ingredients sourced from communities along the route.

'GRAN Tenku' succeeds the previous 'Tenku' sightseeing train, which was retired from frontline service last month. By refurbishing a commuter train and extending operations directly to and from Namba, the company aims to attract a broader range of travelers.

Takahiko Murakami, general manager of sales planning at Nankai Electric Railway's rail division, said the operator hopes not only Kansai residents but also visitors from outside the region and inbound tourists will enjoy both the train journey and the trip to Koyasan.

The inaugural train later arrived at Gokurakubashi Station, where local children welcomed its arrival.

One elementary school student said the train looked cool and that the interior was cute, adding that he would love to ride it next time.

The new service is expected to strengthen tourism ties between Osaka and Koyasan, one of Japan's best-known spiritual destinations.

Source: ABCTVnews

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