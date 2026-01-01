Economists Urge Japan to Cut Fuel Use

TOKYO, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - A survey by Nikkei Inc. and the Japan Center for Economic Research found that 66% of economists believe Japan needs measures to curb petroleum consumption in response to rising crude oil prices.

The poll, conducted among 50 economists as part of the Nikkei Economics Panel, asked whether the Japanese government should introduce policies to restrain oil use in light of current energy and economic conditions. Responses showed that 16% 'strongly agreed' and 50% 'agreed,' bringing total support to 66%.

Kozo Kiyota, a professor at Keio University, said uncertainty surrounding Iran's future situation has increased the need to consider measures that would reduce oil consumption in preparation for a further deterioration in conditions.

Many economists also called for broader remote work arrangements and electricity-saving efforts to prepare for possible disruptions in crude oil supply.

The survey also asked whether the government's gasoline subsidies, which encourage oil consumption, should be reduced or abolished. The largest share, 68%, said they agreed, while 18% said they strongly agreed, bringing total support for scaling back or ending the subsidies to 86%.

Source: テレ東BIZ