PM Takaichi Attends May Day Rally

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended the central May Day rally organized by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo, and called for cooperation in achieving sustained wage increases that outpace inflation, as concerns grow over rising prices amid worsening tensions in the Middle East.

'As the government, we will do everything possible to create an environment for wage increases. I ask for your cooperation in realizing continuous pay rises that exceed price increases,' Takaichi said.

She stressed that momentum for higher wages was beginning to bear fruit through cooperation between labor and management.

Takaichi also referred to the National Council on Social Security, which is discussing the balance between direct benefits and tax cuts, saying deliberations would proceed carefully while maintaining a sense of urgency.

Meanwhile, Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino voiced opposition to the Takaichi administration's review of eligibility for the discretionary labor system. She warned that expanding the system could lead to longer working hours and said there was no need to broaden its scope.

Source: テレ東BIZ