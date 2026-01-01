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Muscle Gate Bodybuilding Contest Held in Okinawa for First Time

NAHA, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - A body-make competition showcasing the results of months of training was held in Ginowan, marking the first time the 'Muscle Gate' contest has taken place in Okinawa.

The 'Muscle Gate Okinawa Tournament,' organized by Gold's Gym, attracted 324 participants ranging in age from their teens to their 70s across 12 categories.

The venue echoed with the event's distinctive cheers, including shouts such as 'Give it everything you've got!' and 'You came in well prepared!'

In the Women's Wellness division, Okinawa native Yukari Itokazu claimed first place.

'I was truly, truly happy,' Itokazu said after the win. 'So many people supported me. I felt that I had to deliver, and I was also nervous, but somehow I managed to win.'

Organizers said the turnout exceeded expectations and are considering holding the competition in Okinawa again in fiscal 2027.

Source: OTV

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