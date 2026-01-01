60-Year-Old Hot Spring Marks End of an Era

KAGOSHIMA, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - A long-standing hot spring facility in Kagoshima brought down the curtain on nearly six decades of history on April 29, Showa Day, as a cameraman documented its final day, capturing memories of an era shaped by Japan’s postwar growth.

The bathhouse, known for its nostalgic atmosphere, had been in operation since the period of rapid economic expansion, serving as a gathering place for the local community. Over the years, it became more than just a place to bathe, offering comfort, conversation, and a sense of continuity for generations of visitors.

The current operator, who had been helping at the facility since the age of 16, reflected on the challenges of maintaining the business through changing times. With no successor to carry on operations, the decision to close was inevitable, though not without hesitation. Ending a family-run establishment as the second generation weighed heavily, the operator suggested, as it meant bringing a personal chapter to a close.

Customers expressed deep gratitude for the role the bathhouse had played in their lives. Many recalled visiting since their youth, not only for the baths but also for the connections formed there, where they could seek advice, share concerns, and spend time in a familiar setting.

Rain fell on the final day, adding a quiet, reflective tone to the closure, as visitors and staff marked the end of a facility that had quietly supported daily life in the community for decades.

As the doors closed for the last time, the operator looked back on a life closely tied to the baths, saying there was nothing but appreciation and a sense that it had been a good life.

Source: TBS