Takaichi and Albanese Meet to Secure Supply Chains

CANBERRA, May 04 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Takaichi, currently visiting Australia, met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on May 4th, where the two leaders confirmed cooperation toward stable energy supply, including liquefied natural gas, and agreed to compile a joint declaration focused on economic security and strengthening supply chains for critical minerals.

Following a welcome ceremony in Australia’s capital, Takaichi attended the summit meeting and stressed the importance of coordination among like-minded nations, saying, "In an increasingly severe and complex international environment, I have long emphasized the importance of cooperation among partners, and Australia is truly a frontrunner."

Australia, which holds some of the world’s largest reserves of rare earths, is seen as a key partner for Japan in securing critical mineral supplies, and the talks also focused on enhancing supply chain resilience in these areas.

The two sides are expected to finalize a joint declaration covering economic security cooperation, including efforts to ensure stable energy supplies and strengthen strategic resource partnerships.

Source: TBS