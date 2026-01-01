Takaichi, Albanese Issue Joint Economic Security Declaration

CANBERRA, May 04 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Takaichi, visiting Australia on May 4th, held talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and announced a joint declaration on economic security cooperation that includes strengthening supply chains for energy and critical minerals, as Japan’s cabinet approval rating rose to 74%.

Takaichi attended a welcome ceremony in Australia, where she exchanged words with local children and smiled as she responded to Albanese’s request for a selfie, highlighting a relaxed moment during the official visit.

“I have long emphasized the importance of cooperation among like-minded countries as the international situation becomes increasingly severe and complex, and Australia is truly a frontrunner in this regard,” Takaichi said.

A central focus of the talks was economic security, particularly energy issues influenced by tensions in the Middle East.

Australia is Japan’s largest supplier of LNG (liquefied natural gas), while Australia imports products such as diesel fuel from Japan, underscoring the close bilateral relationship.

Following the meeting, Takaichi stated, “We will advance efforts to strengthen autonomy and resilience, including securing stable bilateral energy supplies and reinforcing supply chains for critical minerals.”

The joint declaration on economic security cooperation outlines measures to bolster supply chains for energy and critical resources, while also expressing strong concern over export restrictions that could significantly impact such supply chains, with China’s increasing use of economic pressure in mind.

In addition, the two leaders issued a separate joint statement on energy security cooperation, including support to ensure the smooth flow of LNG, coal, and liquid fuels such as diesel between the two countries.

Albanese said, “This agreement means Australia will be less vulnerable to global shocks caused by conflicts in the Middle East.”

Takaichi described the outcome as a major achievement, saying it confirmed strengthened cooperation on urgent challenges for Japan in the current Middle East situation.

As attention turns to domestic politics, rising public support is also shaping debate over constitutional reform.

According to a JNN public opinion poll conducted on May 2nd and 3rd, cabinet approval rose 2.7 percentage points to 74.2%, while disapproval stood at 24.3%.

The survey also asked whether Japan’s Constitution should be revised, with 45% in favor and 40% opposed.

When asked which areas should be prioritized for revision, 43% supported amending Article 9 to explicitly mention the Self-Defense Forces, making it the most favored option, followed by 17% citing improvements to the education environment and 12% supporting the introduction of emergency provisions.

Commentators noted that constitutional reform is not a simple yes-or-no issue, and debate is expected to intensify.

“The Constitution is like a calling card that defines what kind of country it is,” said one commentator, adding that any move toward revision should involve open discussion and consideration of Japan’s role in the international community.

With differing views even within the ruling coalition, how the debate will proceed remains uncertain.

Source: TBS