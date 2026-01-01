Japan Military Unit Withdraws Controversial Logo Created by AI

TOKYO, May 04 (News On Japan) - The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Infantry Regiment halted use of a newly created logo just four days after its release, following a wave of criticism over its design and the use of generative AI.

The regiment, based at Nerima Garrison in Tokyo, posted the new unit logo on social media on April 29th, saying it had been created using generative AI, with the design depicting an elephant in military uniform holding a rifle, along with an image resembling a human skull on its chest.

After the image was shared, criticism quickly spread online, with users saying the design was inappropriate for a Self-Defense Force emblem, prompting the regiment to delete the post on May 2nd and discontinue its use.

According to the Ground Self-Defense Force, the decision was made after “comprehensively taking into account the feedback received.”

The force added that it is not aware of other units creating logos using generative AI, suggesting this was the first such case.

Source: TBS