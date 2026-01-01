Why Vietnam and Australia: The Strategic Aims Behind Prime Minister Takaichi’s Visits

TOKYO, May 05 (News On Japan) - As Japan’s Cabinet ministers fan out across the globe during the Golden Week holiday period, Prime Minister Takaichi’s visits to Vietnam and Australia have drawn attention for their carefully calculated strategic significance, revealing a diplomatic push centered on securing resources, strengthening supply chains, and expanding human capital ties.

Vietnam, one of the stops on the tour, stands out as a rapidly growing economy with a young population averaging around 31 years of age, making it a promising market and production base for the future, while also maintaining a sophisticated diplomatic balance among major powers including China, the United States, and Russia.

During Takaichi’s arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam showcased its ambitions through the use of a domestically produced armored state vehicle manufactured by VinFast, a fully electric model developed in collaboration with Canada, highlighting not only national pride but also the country’s advancing technological capabilities and its intention to position itself as a serious player in the global automotive and EV sectors.

The display underscored a broader message about modern manufacturing, where supply chains span multiple countries, and where securing stable access to materials and components has become a central concern for governments, including Japan, which is seeking to deepen such interconnected networks.

Beyond industrial cooperation, Vietnam also emphasized its agricultural exports, particularly flowers such as carnations and chrysanthemums, which are widely imported by Japan, using ceremonial exchanges to subtly promote its products while reinforcing trade ties, even as Japan looks to expand its own agricultural exports, including bonsai, which has seen strong demand in Vietnam.

Another key component of the visit involved outreach to Vietnamese university students, where Takaichi outlined Japan’s long-term strategy, signaling a shift from reliance on low-skilled labor toward attracting highly educated talent capable of contributing to advanced technological development, while Vietnam positioned Japan as a destination for career advancement and entrepreneurship.

Energy cooperation emerged as a central theme against the backdrop of instability in the Middle East, particularly concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, with both countries facing shortages in different areas—Vietnam in fuel such as gasoline and diesel, and Japan in petroleum-based medical supplies.

To address this, the two sides agreed on a complementary arrangement in which Japan would supply crude oil to Vietnam, where it would be refined locally, allowing Vietnam to meet its domestic fuel needs while using byproducts to manufacture medical materials for export back to Japan, effectively creating a mutually beneficial industrial loop supported by Japanese-backed insurance frameworks to stabilize transactions.

The Vietnam leg of the trip reflects a broader evolution in Japan’s diplomacy, moving from traditional aid-based relationships toward more direct, transactional partnerships where both sides clearly articulate their needs and capabilities.

This approach is also evident in parallel diplomatic efforts across Africa, where Japanese officials are engaging resource-rich nations such as Zambia and Angola, not only through negotiations over minerals and energy but also by building long-term goodwill through initiatives like maternal health programs, in contrast to China’s decades-long strategy of cultivating influence through education and elite networks.

As Takaichi continues her visit in Australia, similar themes are expected to dominate discussions, reinforcing Japan’s shift toward pragmatic diplomacy focused on securing critical resources and building resilient, mutually advantageous partnerships in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Source: YOMIURI