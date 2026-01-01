Percy Train is Huge Hit on Children’s Day

SHIZUOKA, May 05 (News On Japan) - A large number of families gathered at Oigawa Railway in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture, on May 5th for Children’s Day, where the popular “Percy” steam locomotive from the Thomas the Tank Engine series drew enthusiastic crowds.

“Percy has just arrived, its green color matching the fresh spring foliage, billowing strong smoke and creating an impressive sight,” said announcer Yuki Takizawa during a live broadcast.

Oigawa Railway began operating the refurbished steam locomotive as “Percy” in March 2026, primarily on weekends and public holidays.

On May 5th, the train ran between Shin-Kanaya Station and Kawaneonsen-Sasamado Station, and as Percy appeared before them, families eagerly took commemorative photos.

“It was really cool,” one child said, while a parent added, “It was our first time seeing Percy, and I think I was even more moved than my child.”

Although the Percy train was nearly fully booked on May 5th, seats remain available for services running from May 6th through May 10th.

Source: SBSnews6