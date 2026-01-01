Japan and Philippines Begin Formal Talks on Exporting Retired Naval Vessels

TOKYO, May 05 (News On Japan) - Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has agreed with the Philippines to establish a bilateral framework to begin discussions on the export of Japanese destroyers and other defense equipment.

Koizumi said, "We have agreed to start concrete discussions toward realizing the transfer of defense equipment, including Abukuma-class destroyers, to the Philippines," signaling what could become Japan’s first full-scale export of lethal-capable equipment under its revised policy.

During a meeting with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro held on May 5th in Manila, the two sides agreed to set up a technical working group to advance cooperation on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, while also expanding broader defense ties.

The talks come as Japan eyes an early transfer of warships and aircraft, including Abukuma-class destroyers and TC-90 maritime patrol aircraft, which could significantly enhance the Philippines’ surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities in contested regional waters.

Both ministers reaffirmed their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, underscoring growing alignment between the two countries on regional security concerns.

The meeting coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines, with Koizumi describing the discussions as "productive and substantive" in strengthening defense cooperation.

Japan revised its Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology in April, easing decades-long restrictions and allowing exports of equipment with lethal capabilities such as fighter jets and destroyers, marking a significant shift in its postwar security policy.

Koizumi is also expected to observe joint military exercises involving the Philippines, the United States, and other allied nations, where around 1,400 Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel are participating in live-fire drills, representing the largest deployment of Japanese forces on Philippine soil since World War II.

While legal revisions are required for Japan to transfer defense equipment free of charge or at low cost, Koizumi stated that whether such changes are necessary would be determined through ongoing discussions, leaving open the framework for how the potential transfers will be structured.

Source: TBS