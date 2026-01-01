What Was Achieved in Takaichi's Vietnam and Australia Trips?

TOKYO, May 07 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Takaichi returned to Japan after visits to Vietnam and Australia during the Golden Week holidays, securing agreements with both nations to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals and enhance cooperation on energy security, as Tokyo seeks to counter China’s economic pressure and navigate instability in the Middle East.

Takaichi said the trip allowed her to deepen personal trust with fellow leaders while aligning on concrete measures to advance cooperation, holding talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. In Australia, she presented Albanese with vinyl records, while in Vietnam the two sides agreed to work together on securing crude oil and rare earth resources.

The diplomatic push extended beyond the prime minister, with 10 cabinet ministers visiting a total of 21 countries during the holiday period, reflecting a coordinated effort to reinforce Japan’s economic security strategy on a global scale.

Ken Jimbo, a professor at Keio University, described the initiative as a comprehensive diplomatic package centered on economic security, noting that rising volatility in Middle East energy markets, particularly risks linked to the Strait of Hormuz, has heightened the urgency for Japan to secure stable resource supplies. He said the trip aimed not only at short-term energy concerns but also at strengthening supply chains and ensuring long-term access to critical resources.

Political journalist Tadashi Oishi viewed the choice of destinations as both natural and pragmatic, arguing that Japan’s focus should now shift toward regions such as Southeast Asia, Africa and parts of Latin America to counter China’s growing influence. He described the visits as a safe but appropriate move in the current geopolitical environment.

Other ministers’ trips underscored this broader strategy. Foreign Minister Motegi visited resource-rich African nations, Agriculture Minister Suzuki traveled to Malaysia, a key supplier of fertilizer materials such as urea and naphtha, and Defense Minister Koizumi visited Indonesia and the Philippines, where concerns over China’s military activities remain high. Finance Minister Katayama also visited Uzbekistan, highlighting the importance of Central Asia in securing rare earth supplies.

Jimbo noted that the Takaichi administration is entering a new phase, shifting from its initial focus on managing relations with U.S. President Donald Trump toward defining a broader regional and global diplomatic framework, with energy security and resource diplomacy at its core. He said Japan is increasingly combining outreach to the Global South with efforts to secure strategic resources, signaling a more integrated and strategic foreign policy.

In Vietnam, Takaichi delivered a policy speech outlining Japan’s updated vision for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” a concept first proposed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a decade ago. The updated version places greater emphasis on economic security, including strengthening supply chains for energy and critical materials.

As part of this effort, Japan pledged financial support for crude oil supply to a major Vietnamese refinery under the “Power Asia” initiative, marking the first project of its kind. Experts say the arrangement benefits both countries by stabilizing Vietnam’s energy supply while ensuring Japan maintains access to refined petroleum products and related industrial outputs produced in the region.

Oishi, however, suggested the speech itself lacked a strong new message, describing it as largely a continuation of existing policy rather than a bold evolution. Jimbo agreed that while the updated framework—sometimes described as “FOIP 3.0”—appropriately reflects current priorities such as resilience and autonomy, it could have been communicated more effectively in an era of intensifying global narrative competition.

The concept has evolved significantly over the past decade. Initially focused on promoting rule of law and countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative, it later expanded under former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to include greater engagement with the Global South following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Under Takaichi, the emphasis has shifted further toward economic security, particularly the need to build resilient supply chains and reduce dependence on major powers.

In Australia, Japan and Australia agreed to prioritize six joint projects for developing critical minerals such as rare earths, with government-backed investment and financial support. The two countries also reached an understanding to expand cooperation in defense industries.

Australia holds the world’s fourth-largest reserves of rare earth elements, while Vietnam ranks sixth, making both countries key partners for Japan as it seeks to diversify supply away from China. Oishi said securing alternative sources is essential for Japan’s economic security and diplomatic leverage, though he cautioned that higher costs compared to Chinese supplies remain a concern, meaning the agreements do not fully resolve Japan’s vulnerabilities.

As global tensions rise and supply chains become increasingly politicized, Japan’s latest diplomatic efforts highlight a growing focus on resilience, diversification and strategic partnerships, though questions remain over how effectively these initiatives can translate into long-term stability and economic advantage.

Source: テレ東BIZ