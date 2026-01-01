Japan Parade in New York Draws 50,000 Visitors

NEW YORK, May 10 (News On Japan) - The fifth annual "Japan Parade" was held in Manhattan on May 9th, drawing large crowds as around 100 groups and approximately 2,700 participants showcased Japanese culture through martial arts performances, traditional dance, and cosplay.

The event also marked the first appearance of the parade’s official mascot, Happi, designed by manga artist Acky Bright.

Sota Katada, Japan’s consul general in New York, said, "I hope this festival will continue to grow not only as an event for Japanese and Japanese Americans, but as a celebration for all New Yorkers."

Geisha performers from Nagasaki, which was selected by The New York Times as one of its "52 Places to Go" this year, also took part in the event to promote tourism to the region among overseas visitors.

According to the New York City Police Department, approximately 50,000 people attended the parade and the accompanying Japanese food and culture festival held alongside the event.

Source: TBS