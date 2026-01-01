Tokyo Police Raid Four Girls Bars

TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police on May 18th simultaneously raided four girls bars and similar establishments across the capital, arresting five owners and employees on suspicion of allowing female staff to entertain male customers without the required business licenses, as authorities warned new university students against taking jobs at illegal nightlife venues.

Those arrested include Tomoko Nagata, 41, manager of the girls bar WISTERIA in Kabukicho, Shinjuku, and Keisuke Furuya, 48, manager of the girls bar Enjoy in Machida, along with three other operators and employees connected to four establishments in Tokyo.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects are accused of allowing female employees to provide hospitality services to male customers despite lacking permits required under Japan’s entertainment business regulations.

Investigators said Nagata has denied the allegations, telling police, "I cannot accept the accusations," while Furuya reportedly admitted to the charges, saying, "There is no mistake that we operated a business involving customer entertainment."

Police are also urging students who entered universities and vocational schools this spring to avoid working at establishments engaged in illegal business practices, amid concerns that young people are increasingly being recruited by nightlife venues operating without proper authorization.

Source: TBS