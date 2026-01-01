News On Japan
Society

Tokyo Police Raid Four Girls Bars

TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police on May 18th simultaneously raided four girls bars and similar establishments across the capital, arresting five owners and employees on suspicion of allowing female staff to entertain male customers without the required business licenses, as authorities warned new university students against taking jobs at illegal nightlife venues.

Those arrested include Tomoko Nagata, 41, manager of the girls bar WISTERIA in Kabukicho, Shinjuku, and Keisuke Furuya, 48, manager of the girls bar Enjoy in Machida, along with three other operators and employees connected to four establishments in Tokyo.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects are accused of allowing female employees to provide hospitality services to male customers despite lacking permits required under Japan’s entertainment business regulations.

Investigators said Nagata has denied the allegations, telling police, "I cannot accept the accusations," while Furuya reportedly admitted to the charges, saying, "There is no mistake that we operated a business involving customer entertainment."

Police are also urging students who entered universities and vocational schools this spring to avoid working at establishments engaged in illegal business practices, amid concerns that young people are increasingly being recruited by nightlife venues operating without proper authorization.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

1200-Year-Old Temple on Miyajima Reduced to Ashes

Flames broke out on the morning of May 20th on Miyajima Island in Hiroshima Prefecture, home to one of Japan's World Heritage sites, destroying Reikado Hall near the summit of Mount Misen.

From Bento Boxes to Garbage Bags, Rising Costs Hitting Daily Life Across Japan

Uncertainty surrounding the situation in the Middle East is beginning to affect daily life in Japan, as concerns over crude oil supplies spread to restaurants, cleaning services and even household garbage disposal systems across the Kansai region.

Tochigi Robbery-Murder Suspect’s Wife Posted Dance Videos on Social Media

A 25-year-old woman arrested as a suspected ringleader in a robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture once posted cheerful dance videos on social media and was remembered by those who knew her as an energetic and outgoing young woman.

Japan Releases Six Rules to Avoid Bear Encounters

The Japanese government has released a set of guidelines titled "Six Rules to Avoid Encountering Bears" as bear sightings across the country continue to rise sharply compared to the same period in previous years.

Knife-Wielding Man Injures Two Japanese at Shanghai Restaurant

Three people, including two Japanese nationals, were injured after a man carrying a knife forced his way into a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai, China, on May 19th, according to local authorities.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Tokyo Police Raid Four Girls Bars

Tokyo police on May 18th simultaneously raided four girls bars and similar establishments across the capital, arresting five owners and employees on suspicion of allowing female staff to entertain male customers without the required business licenses, as authorities warned new university students against taking jobs at illegal nightlife venues.

1,700 Tokyo Riot Police March in Jingu Gaien

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department held a review ceremony for its riot police units at Meiji Jingu Gaien in Tokyo on May 20th, with around 1,700 officers marching in formation as part of a large-scale demonstration of security preparedness.

Mother and Daughter Found Stabbed to Death in Hyogo Home

Two women were found dead with stab wounds at a house in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 19th, with police suspecting they were victims of a violent crime.

False Bear Reports Disrupt Authorities as Attacks Continue Across Japan

Bear attacks continue to occur across Japan, while a new problem has emerged as false reports of bear sightings flood local alert systems, placing growing pressure on municipal authorities and emergency responders.

Animal Cafe Customer Busted for Feeding Chocolate to Marmot

A man in his 30s was referred to prosecutors after allegedly feeding a chocolate snack to a marmot at an animal cafe in Osaka Prefecture, despite the risk that the treat could cause poisoning or even death in the squirrel-family animal.

570-Year-Old Toyama Temple Destroyed in Overnight Blaze

Flames tore through a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on May 16th, destroying the main hall of Daioji Temple, which has a history dating back around 570 years, while nearby gravestones glowed red in the intense blaze.

American Man Arrested After Entering Monkey Enclosure in Yellow Costume

Two intruders claiming to be Americans climbed into Punch the monkey's compound on Sunday morning, one wearing a yellow costume while the other filmed, causing a disturbing scene at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba.

Imperial Couple Visit Ehime, Empress Moved to Tears Meeting Polar Bear

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited Ehime Prefecture for the National Tree Planting Festival, marking their first visit to the prefecture since the Emperor’s accession to the throne and their first joint visit to Ehime in 27 years.