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Sex Business Disguised as Massage Parlor Raided in Aichi

AICHI, May 22 (News On Japan) - A sex business allegedly operating under the guise of a massage parlor in an area where such operations are prohibited has been raided by police, leading to the arrest of its female operator and others.

Aichi Prefectural Police arrested four women, including 40-year-old Saki Hayashi, who operates adult entertainment establishments such as "Flower" in Toyohashi City.

According to police, Hayashi and others are suspected of providing sexual services to customers in private rooms at a shop in Toyohashi City in March and May this year, despite the location being within an area where adult entertainment businesses are banned.

Police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out simultaneous raids on May 19th at five massage shops operated by Hayashi in Toyohashi, Toyokawa and other locations. Three Chinese female employees at the shops were also arrested on suspicion of overstaying their visas and other violations.

Source: 東海テレビ ニュースONE

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