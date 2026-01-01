Fire Breaks Out in Densely Packed Osaka Neighborhood

OSAKA, May 23 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out in a residential area of Moriguchi, Osaka Prefecture, on May 23rd, leaving one woman injured and prompting an ongoing firefighting operation involving 13 emergency vehicles.

Police said a nearby resident reported smoke coming from a house in Satanakamachi, Moriguchi City, at around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters rushed to the scene with 13 fire engines and related emergency vehicles, and efforts to extinguish the blaze were still continuing as of the latest reports.

An adult woman was injured in the fire and transported to hospital. Authorities said she was conscious at the time she was taken for treatment.

A local resident described the frightening scene, saying: "The smoke suddenly came toward us, and just when I thought the wind had calmed it down, it got intense again. It was terrifying, really terrifying."

The fire occurred in a densely populated residential district located about one kilometer from Osaka Metro's Dainichi Station.

Source: ABCTVnews