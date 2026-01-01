Zoo Worker Strangled Wife After She Accused Him of Having an Affair

HOKKAIDO, May 23 (News On Japan) - An employee at Asahiyama Zoo in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, who was rearrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, allegedly told investigators that she had suspected him of having a relationship with another woman.

Tatsuya Suzuki, an employee at Asahiyama Zoo, was rearrested on May 22nd on suspicion of killing his wife, Yui, at their home in Asahikawa on the night of March 31st.

According to investigators, Suzuki has admitted to the allegations, saying he strangled his wife with a rope. It was also newly revealed that he made statements indicating his wife had accused him of being involved with another woman.

Police also found a broken smartphone believed to belong to Yui inside the zoo grounds. Investigators suspect Suzuki may have attempted to erase data from the device.

Suzuki was indicted on May 21st on charges of damaging Yui's body by burning it in an incinerator at the zoo.