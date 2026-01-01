Oldest Existing Private Homes in Japan to Be Designated National Treasures'

HYOGO, May 23 (News On Japan) - Two historic private residences in Hyogo Prefecture dating back to the Muromachi period are expected to be designated as National Treasures, marking the first time folk houses in Japan will receive the status.

One of the buildings is the Hakogi Family Residence in Kobe’s Kita Ward, believed to have been built around the 14th century and regarded as the oldest existing private home in Japan. The residence is considered an important example of how influential families lived during the medieval era.

Makoto Hakogi, the 51st head of the family and now 94 years old, said he had lived in the house until 1977.

“Protecting a National Treasure is not easy,” Hakogi said.

The Former Furui Family Residence in Yasutomi, Himeji, is also set to receive National Treasure status. Built in the 15th century, the structure preserves the appearance and atmosphere of earlier rural landscapes.

An official from Himeji City’s cultural properties division welcomed the decision, saying, “People often think only of Himeji Castle, but it is wonderful that there is also a cultural building here worthy of National Treasure status.”

Japan’s Council for Cultural Affairs evaluated both buildings as possessing “extremely high cultural and historical value” as examples of traditional folk architecture. According to the council, this will be the first time private residences have been designated as National Treasures in Japan.

Source: MBS