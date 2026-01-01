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25 Fall Ill After Suspicious Spraying in Ginza

TOKYO, May 25 (News On Japan) - Twenty-five people reported feeling unwell around noon on Monday after a strong and irritating odor spread near the GINZA SIX commercial complex in Tokyo’s Ginza district, with police investigating reports that a spray may have been used during a fight involving individuals believed to be foreign nationals.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a woman called emergency services shortly after midday on May 25th reporting that there was "something like a pungent smell and everyone was coughing" inside the area around the large shopping facility in Chuo Ward.

Police said similar complaints were also made at a nearby police box.

A total of 25 men and women complained of symptoms linked to the odor, with 14 people — including two men and 12 women — transported to hospital for treatment.

Investigators said there was information indicating that a fight had broken out in front of GINZA SIX between individuals believed to be foreign nationals, during which one person allegedly sprayed an unidentified substance before fleeing the scene.

Authorities believe bystanders in the surrounding area may have been affected and are continuing to investigate the whereabouts of those involved as well as the substance that was dispersed.

Source: TBS

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