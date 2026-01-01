Former Girls Bar Employee Given Suspended Sentence for Forcing Co-Worker Into Prostitution

TOKYO, May 25 (News On Japan) - A former employee of a girls bar in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district was sentenced by the Tokyo District Court to 1 year and 6 months in prison, suspended for three years, and fined 300,000 yen after being convicted of forcing a female co-worker into prostitution.

Tano Wakana, 21, a former employee at the girls bar, had been charged with violating the Anti-Prostitution Act for allegedly forcing another female employee into prostitution together with the bar's male manager.

In the ruling delivered on May 25th, the Tokyo District Court said the victim had been unable to resist due to violence and other abuse by the male manager, and that Tano had instructed the victim to engage in prostitution despite the circumstances.

The court described the crime as "malicious conduct driven by profit motives with no regard for the victim's dignity."

The court cited Tano's subordinate position under the male manager as a reason for granting a suspended sentence.

Source: TBS